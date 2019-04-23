|
|
Kibler, James A.
1931 - 2019
James "Jim" Kibler, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Born on July 5, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio and he was the son of the late Harvey and Rosella Kibler. Jim was also preceded in death by loving wife of 64 years, Lee, brothers Robert E. ( Bob ) KIA, USN, Korean War, Julie Kibler, and Albert. Jim proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean war 1951-1955. He married Lieselotte Baer ( Lee) in 1955. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1960 with a degree in Electrical Engineering and The Ohio State University with a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering in 1965 and became Professional Engineer. He retired from AT&T Bell Laboratories after 29 years in 1989. Jim was a talented and professional musician playing both piano and primarily trombone. He toured in big bands while still in high school and continued to play in orchestras, civic bands, Big Bands and German bands until very recently. A highlight of his Music career was his band touring Great Britain and Ireland playing throughout those country's while bringing their wives along. Jim also was very athletic playing basketball and running track in High School, he continued playing softball and basketball well into his 40's creating fun an memorable times for neighborhood teams and families. Jim also was an adored and respected coach for Westerville JBBL baseball, basketball and football for not only his sons, but hundreds of Westerville youth. He had an unending kindness and calm about him and a huge soft spot for children and sports. Jim is survived by sons, Rob and Jamie (Bavette) Kibler; granddaughters, Kelsi, Cori, Casey, Jade and Brynn Kibler who will miss him terribly; and his companion, Judy Willour. He will be sadly missed by many Westerville friends and friends from Kensington Place. A memorial greeting will be held Sunday, April 28 from 3-4:30 p.m. followed by a brief service at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, in Westerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the YMCA in Jim's name at [email protected]
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019