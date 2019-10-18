|
|
Koll, James A.
1933 - 2019
James A. Koll, 86, of Pickerington, passed away on October 18, 2019. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Rose (Bayner) Koll, wife Betty Lou (Jones), son-in-law Gary Reeder, sister Janice Kerfoot and brother-in-law Tommy Kerfoot. Jim is survived by daughters, Debbie (Bob) Osborne and Kim Reeder; grandchildren, Courtney (Hans) Steele and Chris Reeder; great-grandson, Cameron Wolfe; aunt, Jean Gauthier; sister-in-law, Susie (Kelly) Rulong; nephew, Kevin (Venessa) Rulong; niece, Kelly (Todd) Scott; also survived by many friends and special neighbors. Jim graduated from West Liberty College and retired from DCSC. He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, eating out at local restaurants, and model railroading. At his request there will be no services observed. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To send an online condolence please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019