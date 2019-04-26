|
|
Price, James A.
James A. Price, passed on November 21, 2018. Jim grew up on Section Line Road in Delaware and attended Buckeye Valley High School. He was a Captain in the US Army, served in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Bronze Star for Valor. Survived by his companion, Judy Parker; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Noelle; grandson, Connor; and brothers, Tom and Bill. Preceded in death by parents Earl and Jennie, and daughter Kelly. A graveside service will occur at Oller Cemetery, Riverside Drive in Delaware, 11 am Saturday, May 4, 2019. Family will receive friends 11:30-2 pm at Radnor Community Room, Radnor Firehouse, 4061 OH-203, Radnor, OH 43066.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019