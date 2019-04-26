Home

Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Oller Cemetery
Riverside Drive
Delaware, OH
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Radnor Community Room, Radnor Firehouse
4061 OH-203
Radnor, OH
James A. Price Obituary
Price, James A.
James A. Price, passed on November 21, 2018. Jim grew up on Section Line Road in Delaware and attended Buckeye Valley High School. He was a Captain in the US Army, served in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Bronze Star for Valor. Survived by his companion, Judy Parker; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Noelle; grandson, Connor; and brothers, Tom and Bill. Preceded in death by parents Earl and Jennie, and daughter Kelly. A graveside service will occur at Oller Cemetery, Riverside Drive in Delaware, 11 am Saturday, May 4, 2019. Family will receive friends 11:30-2 pm at Radnor Community Room, Radnor Firehouse, 4061 OH-203, Radnor, OH 43066.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
