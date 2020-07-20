Rader, James A.
1933 - 2020
James A. Rader, age 86, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 under Hospice care with one of his best friends by his side. Jim was born October 29, 1933 to the late Harry and Mary (Forrest) Rader Sr. He is survived by step-daughter, Bonnie Lathem; step-grandson, Cecil Schinke; 3 step-great grandchildren, 2 step-great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his late wife Louise (Athey) Rader of 48 years, sisters Joanne Sakey and Elizabeth Carder, brother Harry Rader Jr., niece Mary Sakey, step-son Larry Simkins, step-granddaughter Christl Combs. Jim served in the Korean War as a Field Wireman and Sharpshooter. He retired from General Motors after many years of service. He also belonged to American Legion Post #532 as a 3rd Vice Commander and one of the founders and member of the Honor Guard for over 13 years. He took great pride in helping honor his fallen brothers. Jim loved to travel and explore. He was an avid dancer and enjoyed tending to his yard and flowers. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22 from 11am-1pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Interment will be held at Concord Cemetery in Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of Jim's greatest passions, The American Legion Post #532 Honor Guard. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.