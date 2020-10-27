Stamos, James A.
1931 - 2020
James A. Stamos, age 89, of Columbus, OH, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Retired from DCSC. A member of the Knights of Columbus and the Greek Orthodox Church. A Korean War Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Ann Stamos and his daughter Tina Stamos. Survived by son, Michael (Lisa) Stamos; granddaughters, Hannah, Jessica and Leah; as well as his brother, John Stamos of California. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31 from 10:30-11:30am at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, where a service will be held at 11:30am. Chaplain Gary Brose officiating. A private inurnment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ADAMH of Franklin County at adamhfranklin.org