James A. Stamos
1931 - 2020
James A. Stamos, age 89, of Columbus, OH, peacefully passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Retired from DCSC. A member of the Knights of Columbus and the Greek Orthodox Church. A Korean War Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife Ann Stamos and his daughter Tina Stamos. Survived by son, Michael (Lisa) Stamos; granddaughters, Hannah, Jessica and Leah; as well as his brother, John Stamos of California. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31 from 10:30-11:30am at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, OH 43081, where a service will be held at 11:30am. Chaplain Gary Brose officiating. A private inurnment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ADAMH of Franklin County at adamhfranklin.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
