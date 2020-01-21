|
Stein, James A.
1937 - 2020
James A. Stein, age 82, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Hebron, Ohio of natural causes. Jim was a retired truck driver with UPS, with over 25 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley (Clouse) Stein, his parents Wiley O. and Leah E. (Black) Stein, brother Carl R. Stein and sister May Margaret (Stein) Carr and her husband William Joseph "Joe" Carr and sister Thelma Marie (Stein) Wolfe. Jim is survived by his brother, Wiley E. Stein and his wife, Dendra of Baltimore, OH; and brother, John D. Stein of Groveport, OH; along with many nieces and nephews. Jim was loved by all and will be deeply missed by all. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020