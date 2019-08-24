Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Adkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Adkins Obituary
Adkins, James
1939 - 2019
James David Adkins, 80, of Peoria Arizona passed away on August 19, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1939 in Glenwood, Kentucky. James married Ileene and together were blessed with 4 children. James had a career as a Manager with Techneglas, Inc. and spent his retirement years volunteering at Mount Carmel hospital and working at Vance's Gun Shop. James also was an Army vet and very proud to serve his country. James leaves his wife Ileene Estella; 4 children; 8 grandchildren; 30 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters and 9 nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his Mother Alice (Adkins) Alter. "A Celebration of Life" in honor of James Adkins will be held on Aug 31, 2019 at the McAfee home in Arizona.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.