Adkins, James
1939 - 2019
James David Adkins, 80, of Peoria Arizona passed away on August 19, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1939 in Glenwood, Kentucky. James married Ileene and together were blessed with 4 children. James had a career as a Manager with Techneglas, Inc. and spent his retirement years volunteering at Mount Carmel hospital and working at Vance's Gun Shop. James also was an Army vet and very proud to serve his country. James leaves his wife Ileene Estella; 4 children; 8 grandchildren; 30 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters and 9 nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his Mother Alice (Adkins) Alter. "A Celebration of Life" in honor of James Adkins will be held on Aug 31, 2019 at the McAfee home in Arizona.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019