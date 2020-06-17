Adkins, James
1960 - 2020
James "Jimbo" Adkins, 59, passed away at home peacefully on June 14, 2020. He was a avid hunter and fisherman, member of the Southeast Conservation Club. He worked for many years at Big Bear as a meat cutter and also finished out his employment as a school bus and dump truck driver. Jimbo was preceded in death by parents David and Roberta Adkins, brothers Davey and Dickie Adkins and sister Brenda Adkins. He is survived by wife of 35 years, Peggy; children, Angie (Aaron Eastham) Adkins and Jacob (Kelsey Fulk) Adkins; grandchildren, Devin and Cameron Eastham; sisters, Becky Justus, Peggy Lester, and Mary McGrath; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-6pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 22, 2020.