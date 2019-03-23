The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
James Akers


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Akers Obituary
Akers, James
1934 - 2019
Rev. James E. Akers, of Columbus, OH., born Jan 15, 1934 in West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2019. Retired minister for The Churches of Christ in Christian Union, where he pastored many churches, including Plumwood and Freedom Chapel. Retired from Horton Emergency Vehicles. Preceded in death by parents, wife Mae E Akers, daughter Judy K. Gee and son Kenny F. Akers, brothers and sister. Survived by wife Constance (Jackie Byrd) Akers, son Jimmy Akers (Teresa), stepson Keith Byrd (Beverly), grandsons Anthony Gee, Lewis, and granddaughters Amy Gee (Christopher), Sherry-Mae, Amanda, Lori, Kim and Leah and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Tuesday, 4-7 PM where service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday. Rev. Lee Tabor officiating. Interment Alton Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
