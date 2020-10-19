1/1
James "Jimmy" Ault
1976 - 2020
Ault, James "Jimmy"
1976 - 2020
Jimmy Ault, 44, of Lewis Center, passed away on October 14, 2020. Jimmy was born on February 14, 1976 to David E. and Sheri Ault. Along with his parents, he is survived by Karen Koury and their daughter, Samantha. Jimmy is also survived by his brothers, David A. (Sheila) Ault and Jeffrey (Jenna) Ault, along with nephews and niece, Brandon and Ulysses and Anya. He also leaves behind uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. Jimmy graduated from Westerville South High School and proudly served four years with the United States Marines. He was currently working for RAM Communications. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5-7pm at Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Services-Worthington, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jimmy to https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-scholarship-for-samantha . Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave messages of condolence for the family and view a tribute video.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
