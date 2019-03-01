Merritt Jr., James B.

1924 - 2019

James Bentley Merritt Jr. "JB" age 94, died peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2019. He was a resident of Wesley Glen Retirement Center, where he and his wife, Helen, lived for the last seven years. Helen died this past November. JB grew up on a farm, during the Depression, in Belmont County, Ohio in the loving family of James Sr. and Marjorie and his six siblings. He was a member of "The Greatest Generation." Following graduation from Saint Clairsville High School in 1942; he entered the Army Air Corps and was a nose-gunner in a B-24 bomber crew stationed in Italy. He flew combat missions over Austria and Germany. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Like many veterans, he did not talk much about the war, except to say, "It was the flack I didn't like." He returned home, married, started a family, and worked hard. He met Helen in Georgia while on the road selling magazines. They settled in Columbus, had two children, Roger and Jo Ann (Bob Ganz); three grandchildren, Bethany (David) Merritt Jenkins, Nikki Ganz, and Jackie (Matt) Ganz Silverberg; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Alexis Jenkins. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. JB is preceded in death by Roger's wife Sara. He was employed, for his career, at Key Oldsmobile in Columbus as a sales manager. JB was always proud to have a shiny new car, and there were many Toronados, Cutlasses, 88's, and 98's in the driveway over the years. JB and Helen retired to Clearwater, Florida for 21 years at "On Top Of The World" senior condo community. There they enjoyed spending time at the beach with family and watching sunsets. JB played golf almost every day. They were always members of the Methodist Church wherever they lived. They enjoyed volunteering as ushers at the Ohio Theater for many years. Friends may call Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, where funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to . To leave a condolence for the family will visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019