|
|
Bailey, James
1940 - 2019
James E. Bailey, age 78, of Pickerington, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born July 14, 1940, in Columbus, to the late Woodrow and Clara (Gilliand) Bailey. James was 1958 graduate of Hamilton Township High School. He served our country as a member of the U.S. Navy. James worked as an installer and retired from Lucent Technologies after 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 283, and with his '57 Chevy, a member of the Nifty Mid Fifties Classic Chevy Club. James had a love for cars; he started by building engines for Quarter Midget Cars that his brothers would race at Columbus Motor Speedway and continued into his passion for drag racing. James is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy Bailey; daughter, Jamie (John Noel) Bailey; grandson, Caleb Bailey; siblings, Judy Heskett, John Bailey, Jerry (Susan) Bailey; dear friend, Gary Foller; numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 1-3pm on Monday, May 20, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a memorial service, officiated by Pastor Barbara Salyers, will follow at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 711 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019