James Belleau
1960 - 2020
Belleau, James
James "Jim" Cruz Belleau, 60, of Charleston, SC, formerly from Pickerington, OH, went home to be with Our Heavenly Father on July 17, 2020 after his battle with cancer. Jim was born to Billy and Jeanne Earline on March 7, 1960. The family moved to Pickerington, Ohio when Jim was just a newborn. Jim graduated from Pickerington High School in 1978. Jim enlisted in the Marine Corp June of 1978 and was promoted to Lance Corporal, in the United States Marine Corps, April 1, 1979. Jim completed several courses while aboard the USS Long Beach, (CGN9), FPO San Francisco. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diana L. Gray (Frank); their three sons, Fredrick H. Frank (Christina), Jason Cruz Belleau (Becky) and Grant Mychal Belleau (Alison); grandchildren, Roman, Troy, Trinity, MaKenzie, Dane, Aubrey Mae, Addison, Grayson and Braxton; siblings, Sue Geist (Mark), David Belleau (Stacie), Bill Belleau (Deborah), and Kelly Belleau (Deborah); as well as several nieces and nephews, and countless SPECIAL FRIENDS. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks instead of flowers, that donations be donated to Bonsecure Hospice Care, 110 Dillion Drive, Spartanburg, SC. 29307. PH 800-932-2738.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
