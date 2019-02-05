Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bendetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bendetti


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Bendetti Obituary
Bendetti, James
1937 - 2019
James D. Bendetti, age 82, passed away February 3, 2019. Born February 1, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank and Gurtrude Bendetti. Jim is preceded in death by children Tony, Frankie, and Jerri Bendetti. He is survived by children, Neila Bendetti, Tina Bendetti and Trudy Setty; beloved sister and caretaker, Minnetta (Gene) Self; sister, Judy (Richard) Schopp; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7 from 2-5 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL,1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be held Friday at 1 pm. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries