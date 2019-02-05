|
Bendetti, James
1937 - 2019
James D. Bendetti, age 82, passed away February 3, 2019. Born February 1, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Frank and Gurtrude Bendetti. Jim is preceded in death by children Tony, Frankie, and Jerri Bendetti. He is survived by children, Neila Bendetti, Tina Bendetti and Trudy Setty; beloved sister and caretaker, Minnetta (Gene) Self; sister, Judy (Richard) Schopp; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7 from 2-5 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL,1346 S. High St., where funeral service will be held Friday at 1 pm. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019