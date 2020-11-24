Shepard, James Benford
1937 - 2020
James Benford Shepard, age 83, of Pickerington, died Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born January 25, 1937 in Jacksonville, NC to the late Troy George Shepard and Lucy Ellen (Blake) Williams, Ben was a 1955 graduate of Beulaville High School. He served in the Army National Guard of North Carolina, and later received his Associate Degree in Technical Engineering from DeVry Institute, also attending The Ohio State University. He was a proud Electronics Engineer at Bell Telephone Labs/AT&T for 35 years. Ben was a longtime member of Peace United Methodist Church, and a former member of Brookwood Presbyterian Church. Throughout his life, he volunteered at PCMA Food Pantry, and as a Scout Leader for Boy Scout Troop 256. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Doloris Shepard; children, David (Laurie) Shepard, Foley, AL, Mary Ellen (Ahmet) Kahraman, Westerville, Paul Shepard, Williamston, NC; daughter-in-law, Brenda Shepard, Columbus; grandchildren, Amanda (James) Harper, Kristyn (Chad) Currey, Matthew Shepard, Peri Kahraman, and Emre Kahraman; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Emmett, Caleb, and Emmalyn; sister-in-law, Jenny Taylor; siblings, Estraleta (Tony) Sumner, Bruce (Dee) Shepard, Lynn (Bob) Kelly; brother-in-law, Don (Karol) Christensen; and nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his son Mark Shepard and brother Gene Taylor. Funeral service will be private for the family at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, with burial at Violet Cemetery. Donations can be made to PCMA Food Pantry or charitable organizations in the community in Ben's memory. Online condolences and livestream funeral service link at www.spencefuneralhome.com