Berry, Sr., James
1934 - 2020
James Edward Berry, Sr., 86, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Jim was born on May 31, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to Lovie and Beatrice Berry. He attended St. Cyprian and East High Schools. At the age of 17, he entered the United States Navy. He served during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Jim worked for the United States Postal Service for 34 years and the Columbus School Board for 20 years. Jim and the entire Brinkley-Berry family have been life-long members of Trinity Baptist Church. Jim is preceded in death by his wonderful wife Shirley Ann Berry, and siblings Allen, William, Donald, Eugene, Wesley, Elinore, and John; and close friend Robert Adams. Survived by his four loving children, James, Jr. (DeeAnn), Jaime Anita, Jacquelyn Ann and Jeffrey Allen (Sherry) and honored family- Ephraim and Kera Gwebu; and grandchildren, Joshua Aean (Jenna), Jereco Anre, Gabrielle Nicole, Noah James, Amy Elizabeth, Erin Suzanne, Nomalanga and Thabani Musa; and great-grandchildren, Kieran Brianna and Zane Jacob, Amelia Irene and Finn Isaac, and Aria Kian and Amelia Kham; and sisters, Carolyn Sue (Doug) Pace, Mary Catherine Berry, and Roberta Winbush; and lifelong friends, Howard "Knocker" Knowels, and Gigi Frakes; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was the consummate host. He embraced family gatherings with great zeal, savored good home-cooked food and everyone was always welcome at Jim's table. Jim loved to go to casinos, was always open to play a round of bid whist and will dearly miss playing with his card buddies. Most of all, Jim was a passionate football enthusiast and his family considered their dad to be one of the greatest Ohio State Buckeyes' and Cleveland Browns' fans who ever lived! Jim's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 East Long Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43203. Open visitation from 9-10am, followed by a private service with Rev. Gaius (Blue) Griffea, Officiant. Gravesite service with military honors will immediately follow Jim's service at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio. To view Jim's service remotely visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
. The family wants to sincerely thank the MICU team at Mt. Carmel East Hospital for their compassionate care given to their father in his final days. Donations can be made in James E. Berry, Sr's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH. 43215.