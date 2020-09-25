1/1
James Berry Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berry, Sr., James
1934 - 2020
James Edward Berry, Sr., 86, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Jim was born on May 31, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio to Lovie and Beatrice Berry. He attended St. Cyprian and East High Schools. At the age of 17, he entered the United States Navy. He served during the Korean Conflict and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Jim worked for the United States Postal Service for 34 years and the Columbus School Board for 20 years. Jim and the entire Brinkley-Berry family have been life-long members of Trinity Baptist Church. Jim is preceded in death by his wonderful wife Shirley Ann Berry, and siblings Allen, William, Donald, Eugene, Wesley, Elinore, and John; and close friend Robert Adams. Survived by his four loving children, James, Jr. (DeeAnn), Jaime Anita, Jacquelyn Ann and Jeffrey Allen (Sherry) and honored family- Ephraim and Kera Gwebu; and grandchildren, Joshua Aean (Jenna), Jereco Anre, Gabrielle Nicole, Noah James, Amy Elizabeth, Erin Suzanne, Nomalanga and Thabani Musa; and great-grandchildren, Kieran Brianna and Zane Jacob, Amelia Irene and Finn Isaac, and Aria Kian and Amelia Kham; and sisters, Carolyn Sue (Doug) Pace, Mary Catherine Berry, and Roberta Winbush; and lifelong friends, Howard "Knocker" Knowels, and Gigi Frakes; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was the consummate host. He embraced family gatherings with great zeal, savored good home-cooked food and everyone was always welcome at Jim's table. Jim loved to go to casinos, was always open to play a round of bid whist and will dearly miss playing with his card buddies. Most of all, Jim was a passionate football enthusiast and his family considered their dad to be one of the greatest Ohio State Buckeyes' and Cleveland Browns' fans who ever lived! Jim's Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 East Long Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43203. Open visitation from 9-10am, followed by a private service with Rev. Gaius (Blue) Griffea, Officiant. Gravesite service with military honors will immediately follow Jim's service at Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio. To view Jim's service remotely visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com. The family wants to sincerely thank the MICU team at Mt. Carmel East Hospital for their compassionate care given to their father in his final days. Donations can be made in James E. Berry, Sr's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH. 43215.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved