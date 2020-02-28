|
|
Biggers, James
1948 - 2020
James Chrisman Biggers, 72, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Vincent's hospital in Toledo, OH. He leaves his daughter, Jessica Biggs and her husband, Jeff Barnesky and her children, Brad, Matt and Ally; son, James Biggers II and his wife, Jeannie and their children, Andrew and Brady; siblings, William (Bev) Biggers, Robert (Alice) Biggers, John, deceased (Abbey) Biggers, Barbara (Mike, deceased) Cronin, and Tom Biggers. Parents deceased William C and Barbara Biggers. His cousins and many nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Jim's "Pig's" life will be held Saturday, March 7 with visitation from 1-3pm and a memorial service immediately following at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 W Broad St., Col, OH. Memorial contributions to be made, in lieu of flowers, to: Metroparks Toledo Foundation, metroparkstoledofoundation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020