Boerner, James
James "Jim" Albert Boerner. Jim was born September 21, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio and passed away April 14, 2019 at 69 years old. Son of the late Fredrick Albert Boerner and Dorothy Mae (West) Boerner, who survives. He is also survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Deanna Lee (Bentley) Boerner; his son, James "Jimmy" Boerner, Jr.; his daughter, Andrea Boerner; his grandchildren, Maria, Autumn, Tommy, Eli, Lauren, and Nolan; and his brother, Fredrick "Fred" Boerner and wife, Kathy. Jim was a retired Motor Pool Sargent who served in The United States Army. Please join his family in his Celebration of Life at Boyer Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 with a family gathering following the service at the home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019