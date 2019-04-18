Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Boerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Boerner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Boerner Obituary
Boerner, James
James "Jim" Albert Boerner. Jim was born September 21, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio and passed away April 14, 2019 at 69 years old. Son of the late Fredrick Albert Boerner and Dorothy Mae (West) Boerner, who survives. He is also survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Deanna Lee (Bentley) Boerner; his son, James "Jimmy" Boerner, Jr.; his daughter, Andrea Boerner; his grandchildren, Maria, Autumn, Tommy, Eli, Lauren, and Nolan; and his brother, Fredrick "Fred" Boerner and wife, Kathy. Jim was a retired Motor Pool Sargent who served in The United States Army. Please join his family in his Celebration of Life at Boyer Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 with a family gathering following the service at the home.
www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.