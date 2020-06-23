James Booker Jr.
1960 - 2020
James Leonard Booker Jr, age 59. Sunrise September 21, 1960 and Sunset June 16, 2020. Private services Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Friday, July 3, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the BOOKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
JUL
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST
