Boso, James
1936 - 2020
James Russell Boso, age 84, of Carroll, OH, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born in Columbus, OH on November 12, 1936 to Clyde and Arlene (Shadford) Boso. Jim was one of 12 children. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for eight years. He retired from CSX as Yard Master after 48 years of employment. Jim was an avid card player and fisherman. He was also a member of the Eagles and VFW. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Van Horn) Boso; sons, Mark Boso and Jimmy (Diane) Boso; grandchildren, Logan Boso, Landon Boso, Amie (Luke) Horn, Nick (Ashley) Boso, Christine (Austin) Loy and Kyle (Meyling Liow) Decot; great-grandchildren, Noah, Gracie and Ace Horn, Clyde Boso; and three siblings. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, son David Boso, daughter Beth Decot and eight siblings. Friends and family may call from 5-7pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPECE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. Masks are required. Graveside services will be at 10am on Wednesday at Field of Honor Cemetery, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com