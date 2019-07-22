|
Bowman Sr., James
1963 - 2019
James Edward Bowman Sr., age 55. Sunrise November 15, 1963 and Sunset July 20, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at The City of Zion 527 Wilson Ave 43205. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the BOWMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019