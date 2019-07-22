Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The City of Zion
527 Wilson Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
The City of Zion
527 Wilson Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bowman Sr.


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bowman Sr. Obituary
Bowman Sr., James
1963 - 2019
James Edward Bowman Sr., age 55. Sunrise November 15, 1963 and Sunset July 20, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at The City of Zion 527 Wilson Ave 43205. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the BOWMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now