|
|
Bowman, James
1963 - 2019
James Edward Bowman, Sr., 1963 - 2019. James was born Friday, November 15, 1963. He went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is preceded by his parents George E. Smith and Leila J. Bowman-Jimerson, his loving wife of 31 years, Lisa A. Bowman, his older siblings Robert C. Bowman Jr. and Debra K. Bowman. James attended Columbus City Schools. In 1985 he married the love of his life, Lisa A. Johnson. With this union were born two lovely children, James E. Bowman Jr. and Jalisa S. Bowman, both of Columbus, Ohio. James was known for always having at least two jobs. He was employed by Columbus City Schools, Carr Supply and Newark Parcel, just to name a few. He was a hard working man who loved his family very much. In his pass time, Jimmy loved tinkering with and working on cars. He leaves to cherish his memories his recent wife as of 3-2-19, DaMona L. Lipsey; his children, James E. Bowman Jr. "BJ" and Jalisa S. Bowman; his siblings, Linda (Horace) Cockrell and Billy (Kim) Bowman; his only grandchild, Logan J. Hunter, also, a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. James will truly be missed by us all. Love you, Jimmy!
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 27, 2019