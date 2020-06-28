Bowman Jr., James
1986 - 2020
James "BJ" Edward Bowman Jr., age 33. Sunrise September 11, 1986 and Sunset June 21, 2020. Private service Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the BOWMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.