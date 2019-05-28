Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
740-369-6751
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
32 West Winter Street
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bright


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
James Bright Obituary
Bright, James
1943 - 2019
James Robert Bright Jr., 76. Born January 18, 1943 in Union County, Ohio. To His Parents James Robert Bright Sr. and Marjiorie (Louck) Bright. Whom preceded him in death. James Robert Bright Jr. Received Jesus Christ in his life and became saved from sin April 28, 2019 at 4 p.m. James departed this earth to be with Jesus Christ, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Grady Memorial Hospital. James worked/retired at Worley Plumbing Supply. He also loved working for Allied trucking and Robertson heating Supply. A lifelong Delaware resident, he enjoyed bowling and playing baseball for many years. He umpired for over 35 years for Delaware Park and Recreation. Left to cherish his memory is his sons, John Bright, Michael Bright (Pamala) and Daniel Bright (Jennifer); sisters, Judy Cantrell, Vickie Carson (Frank), Sheila Brooks (Wayne), Connie Congrove (David); and brother, Alvin Bright; his aunts, Betty Gordon, Mary Walker, Janice Bright; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Viewing from 8-10 am, service celebrating James life will follow at 10 am at Robinson Funeral Home, 32 W Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015. Doctor Pamala Bright D.D. officiating. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery Marysville, Ohio. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now