Brown, James
James Craig Brown, Lt Col USMC (Ret), died suddenly Friday March 1, 2019. Born January 13, 1930 in Columbus Ohio, he graduated from Grandview Heights High School, Class of 1948, where he was a member of the Brothers of the Rook. He attended The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science and in 1971 with a Master of Business Administration. He completed a 25- year career as a Marine Corps fighter pilot, serving two tours in Vietnam. Following his retirement from the Marine Corps in 1977, he he serves as Executive Director of the Columbus Rotary Club from 1978 to 1993. He also was a member of the Quiet Birdmen. James was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. and Helen L. Brown, and his wife of 62 years, Beverly Stover Brown. He is survived by two daughters, Becky (Angel) Adames of Clarksville, TN, and Annie (Dave) Preston of Columbus, and a grandson Brown Scott Preston of Columbus. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Northwest Christian Church, 1340 Fishinger Road, in Upper Arlington, where the family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will be at the Arlington National Cemetery , Washington, DC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish can contribute to the Grandview Heights High School Brothers of the Rook Media Center, 1587 West Third Avenue, Columbus Ohio 43212; or to the Northwest Christian Church, 1340 Fishinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2019