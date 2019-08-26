Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
James Brown


1949 - 2019
James Brown Obituary
Brown, James
1949 - 2019
James E. Brown Jr., age 70. Sunrise February 19, 1949 and Sunset August 24, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at New Tabernacle, 1548 Wentworth Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the BROWN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
