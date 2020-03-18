|
|
Brown, James
1932 - 2020
James "Jim" H. Brown, 88, of Circleville, passed away on March 18, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1932 in Columbus to Ellsworth and Elsie (Adams) Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adopted parents Harry and Clara Brown. James is survived by his wife, Mary (Richards) Brown; children, Pam (Tony) Parks, Jack (Sheila) and Bob (Becky) Brown; grandchildren, Ryan (Jessie) Parks, Jeremiah (Amber) Brown, Sarah (Zach) Frazier, Lauryn, Nathan, Ella Brown; great grandchildren, Gracie, Gunner Brown and Zeke Frazier; and by niece, Anita Surritt. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at noon at the Lockbourne Church with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10a.m. until the time of service at noon. Memorial contributions are suggested to James Cancer Hospital, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210. Arrangements are by the Wellman Funeral Homes, Circleville, Ohio. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020