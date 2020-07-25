1/
James Brown Jr.
1937 - 2020
Brown Jr., James
James W. "Bill" Brown Jr. passed away on July 22, 2020 in Worthington, Ohio. He was born in Monroe County on June 3, 1937. In addition to his parents, James W. Brown Sr. and Ruth R. Brown, he is preceded in death by his brother, Byron L. Brown and his sister, M. Fay Williams. Bill is survived by his loving wife Veronica "Ronni" Brown of 60 years; sons, James E. Brown, Brian (Susan) Brown; brother, Charles A. (Nancy) Brown; grandchildren, Alex, Eleanor, Evelyn Brown and Corey Fontalgert and many nieces and nephews. Bill worked at AT&T for 37 years as a telephone technician and served in the National Guard for 7 years. He served in the 37th division reserve beginning in 1956 and ending after the Cuban missile crisis. Bill enjoyed his time on the water as an avid water skier but also relished his time in the woods as an avid bow hunter. The family would like to extend their many thanks to the staff at Laurels of Norworth for their loving care and kindness. Services are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Due to Covid, there will be no services.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
