Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremeens Funeral Home
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Budd Fowler


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Budd Fowler Obituary
Fowler, James Budd
1942 - 2019
James Budd Fowler Jr., 77, of Racine, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 at his residence in Racine, OH. Born September 2, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Marvel Dolores Graham Anderson and George Baron Anderson ("Sauger George"). He was the owner of Fowler and Son Drywall which he retired from. His passions were playing bass guitar and fishing with his son or anybody else that wanted to go. He played with dozens of bands throughout his musical career. The Four Knights, Dave Hoon Trio/Quintet, The Rhodes Brothers and most notably finishing with The Monster Band. He is also noted for being in numerous bands inducted to the Columbus Nightclub Band Hall of Fame as one of the founding fathers. He loved to fish, watch the San Francisco 49ers, and converse with friends. He was a member of the ASA, NPAA, B.A.S.S., and has won numerous fishing awards. He is survived by his wife, Kerry Lynn Shaffer Fowler, of Sonoma, California, son, James Baron Lynn (Sarah) Fowler, of Sonoma, CA., granddaughters, Sofia Lynn and Emma Jean Fowler, numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his mother and father he was preceded in death by his sister, Patty Ann Jones. Graveside services will be held in the New Plymouth Cemetery, New Plymouth, Ohio at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, of Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -