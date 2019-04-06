|
Buechner, James
1933 - 2019
On Saturday, April 6, 2019, James Joseph Buechner (affectionately known by friends and family as "JB"), loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 85 surrounded by family in Lancaster, Ohio. He was born December 22, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, one of 13 children of Christopher Thomas and Frances Matilda (Uhl) Buechner. He was a lifelong resident of Central Ohio. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, daughters Frances Elizabeth and Stacey Lee; great-grandson, Zachary James; and his twelve brothers and sisters. His is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Gladys; his children James (Deborah) Buechner, Timothy (Debra) Buechner, Tammy (Michael) Sherman, and Penelope (Jonathan) Ball; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren who adored him; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. A celebration of JB's life will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St, Canal Winchester, where the family will receive friends from 5-7 pm. Memorial donations in memory of James Joseph Buechner may be made to the at Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019