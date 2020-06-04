Byrd, James
1963 - 2020
James A. Byrd, age 57, was called home May 31, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Life Celebration 12PM Monday, June 8, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463). Masks are REQUIRED to enter facility.
1963 - 2020
James A. Byrd, age 57, was called home May 31, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Life Celebration 12PM Monday, June 8, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463). Masks are REQUIRED to enter facility.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.