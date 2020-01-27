|
|
Bresnahan, Jr., James C.
1930 - 2020
James C. Bresnahan, 89, passed away Friday, Jan 24, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born in Knoxville, TN on March 21, 1930 to Josephine and James Carolan Bresnahan, Sr. Jim was preceded in death by mother Josephine and father James C. Bresnahan, Sr., younger sister Ann Huber, and grandson Steven Cox. Survived by wife, Karen; sister, Barbara Spencer; daughter, Belinda Cox (Bill); son, James C. III (Mercy); son, Timothy (Christine); and son, Christopher. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Wendy Cox Keathley, Jacob Bresnahan (Carly, fiancée), Jenna Bresnahan, Samantha Bresnahan (Cameron); two great-grandchildren, Rachel and Niq Keathley; and cherished extended family, Jami Bresnahan and Tom Meyer. And of course, Jim and Karen's beloved Pomeranian, Allie. Jim was a loving, caring husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a very active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Jim always seemed to be helping someone with something. He was always thinking of others before himself. Whether it was helping those in need at church or in the community; mentoring young or old; or being a caring sounding board for those who were just looking for a concerned ear, Jim was there. The grandchildren never had to guess if "Papa Jim" was in the stands or sidelines. He rarely missed a performance or game. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30 from 4-7pm with a prayer service beginning at 6:30pm at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Friday, January 31 at 11am at St Peter Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Rd. Columbus, OH 43235. A luncheon to celebrate Jim's life will be held immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to one of Jim's recent causes he supported: St. Vincent de Paul Society, In loving memory of James C. Bresnahan, C/O St. Peter Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Rd., Columbus, OH 43235. Online condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020