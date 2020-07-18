Britt, Jr., James C.
1947 - 2020
James Chester Britt, Jr, age 73, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Chet was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late James C Britt and Nan Beardmore Britt. He is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Otto G. Acker and mother-in-law, Mildred Miller Britt. Chet was a resident of Grandview Heights for 44 years before moving to Powell in 2018. He practiced Law for 33 years at Britt, Campbell, Nagel, and Sproat. Chet served on Grandview Heights City Council, Grandview Heights Marble Cliff Education Foundation Board, Grandview Heights Public Library Foundation Board, and led the Grandview Charter Review Committee. In addition, he was also a Grandview Bobcat Booster and member of the Central Ohio Numismatic Association, CONA Coin Club. Following retirement, Chet collected coins and worked on family genealogy and truly loved traveling. He drove to 48 states in his motor home, took countless family vacations and cruises, and enjoyed spending time at his Folly Beach House. His favorite family time was his weekends at the Wilds with his grandchildren. Chet's illnesses or handicaps later in life never slowed him down nor discouraged him from new adventures big and small. You could see him scooting about the neighborhood or listening to books or music on his porch. Most of all, Chet loved his family. He found the greatest joy just being surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He taught us, he inspired us, and he took care of us. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 49 years, Shirley Acker Britt; children, James O. (Katy) Britt and Lydia (David) Britt DeCarlo; grandchildren, Madeline, James Otto, Evan, and Clara; brother, Jeff (Lynn) Britt; brother-in-law, Gary Acker; nieces and nephews; and other extended family members and dear friends. Due to the current health conditions, a private memorial service will be held for family. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Chet's memory to Flying Horse Farms (FHF is a medical specialty camp that provides healing, transformative experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families), 5260 State Route 95, Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
