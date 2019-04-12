Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel 1051 East Johnstown Road Gahanna , OH 43230 (614) 939-4558 Resources More Obituaries for James Murphy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James C. Murphy

Obituary Condolences Murphy, James C.

1938 - 2019

James Crawford Murphy, D.D.S., 80, of Johnstown, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2019. He was born on September 9, 1938, to parents Dr. W. Lowell Murphy and Mildred Murphy in Columbus, Ohio. Jim graduated from Cardington-Lincoln High School in 1956, where he served as class president (2 years), vice president (1 year), Buckeye Boys State delegate (1 year) and a member of the County and National Honor Societies. He was a passionate outdoorsman throughout his life, and this love started with him attending Camp Kawanhee in Weld, Maine as a camper for three years, and then as a counselor for six years while in High School and College. In 2015, he was elected to the School's Hall of Fame. He remained active with the community and school that gave him so much. Jim attended Ohio Wesleyan University for two years and then he went on to study at Kent State University where he earned his undergraduate and masters degrees in Physiology. After graduation from Kent, he received his D.D.S. from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. While completing his studies at OSU, he taught biology and zoology at the school for four years. He also helped develop a new and innovative TV program series for students to utilize, which was adopted by multiple departments. Jim ran his prosthodontics practice for over 38 years with offices in Columbus, Springfield, and Zanesville. He practiced dentistry for 51 years. From 2011 to 2018, Jim was honored yearly, by being named one of the "Top Dentist" in Columbus by the Columbus Monthly magazine. He can be found in the most recent magazine, March 2019. During this same time, he was an eight-time division winner at the Fred Astaire Ohio Championships (ballroom dance). Jim was an active life member of the ADA, ODA, and CDA. He was an avid seeker of knowledge. It was common to catch him reading a book, attending a clinic, or researching a subject. He was a humble teacher who enjoyed sharing his passions and experiences with others. If he was not learning a new item, you would find him at a family activity, whether that be his son's football practice or one of his grandchildren's dance recitals. Jim was not only humble in his pursuits but was generous in his giving. He would often donate anonymously to his schools, camps, and special interests groups. Jim attended every Ohio State University Football game, and numerous practices over the four years his son played. This journey included one Rose Bowl and two Sugar Bowl trips. Jim met his wife, Karen, in 1989. They were married on April 10, 2001, in St. Thomas. Together they enjoyed traveling and being active in their children and grandchildren's lives. Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Kurt (Sarah); step-sons, Erik (Brandy), and Andrew (Dana) Gettles; brother, Dr. Michael Murphy (Christine); sister, Maeve (Dr. Jeff Shapiro); and four grandchildren, Aria, Emmett, Declan, Aislynn; and five step-grandchildren, Chole, Meadow, Miles, Alianna, Hunter Gettles. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, several cousins, and many friends. The family has entrusted Schoedinger Northeast Chapel at 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230 with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 15, from 5-8 PM, and Funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 9751 North High Street, Lewis Center. Pastor Doug Dahms will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James Cancer Hospital. To share memories and offer condolences, please visit, www.schoedinger.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019