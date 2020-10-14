1/1
James C. Pace
1927 - 2020

Pace, James C.
1927 - 2020
James C. Pace, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at home. Son of the late Merle K. and Anna Corinne Pace, he was born in Marion, Ohio, graduated from Bexley High School in 1945 and attended OSU. He served in the Navy during WWII and the Korean War. Jim worked for Metal Forge Company for 46 years. He was a faithful and active member of Columbus Lodge #30 F&AM, for over 77 years and was a longtime member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church (RUMC). He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia; his sons, Scott (Krissa) of Oregon City, OR, and Stephan (Cindy) of Canal Winchester; and daughters, Kathryn Thayer (Jimi) of Mt. Vernon and Julia Allen of Pickerington. He has 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Jim's focus in life was to help others and serve God. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 23 from 6:00-8:00 PM at RUMC with a Masonic service to follow. The family will also receive guests the following day at RUMC from 9:00 to 10:00 AM prior to the Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. Masks and social distancing required. Interment will be at Green Lawn Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to RUMC, 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, 43068; Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus 43215 and The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Rd., Springfield, OH 45505. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence for the family. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
RUMC
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
RUMC
OCT
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
RUMC
