O'Shaughnessy Company Funeral Directors
229 E State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-2311
James Cahill Obituary
Cahill, James
James Edward Cahill Sr., 97, died Feb. 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Shirley, mother C. Louise Leadman, father Chester C. Cahill and sisters Madeline and Mary. Survived by children, James Jr., Michele (Terry) Adkins, Susan (Anthony) Caria; and stepson, Michael (Terry) Buscemi; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Army veteran, WWII. Employed by Westinghouse. Private graveside service. Arrangements by O'SHAUGHNESSY CO., call 614-221-2311 with questions.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
