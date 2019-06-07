Caldwell, James

1939 - 2019

James H. Caldwell, MD, 80, died June 5 at Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital. He was born March 27, 1939, in Bellaire, Ohio, to the late Robert M. and Goldie Caldwell. He graduated from Shadyside High School and earned a B.Sc. and MD at Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Grand Forks, ND, from 1965-67. He was a gastroenterologist at Ohio State University Medical Center for 38 years and retired from the medical faculty in 2008 as professor emeritus of medicine. During his recovery from a heart transplant in 1994, he became a Master Gardener through OSU Extension. He was also a longtime model train enthusiast. His most prized role was loving husband for 46 years to Patricia Caldwell, MD, who survives him. Also survived by children, Laura Caldwell (Marc Edwards) of San Rafael, CA, Jeffrey Caldwell of Seattle, Emily Caldwell (Patrick Keenist) of Columbus, Christopher Caldwell (Ann) of Grand Rapids, MI, Jennifer Walker (Brandon) of Cleveland, OH, and Elizabeth Caldwell (Aaron Hemmer) of Iowa City, IA; grandchildren, Julia and Lily Edwards, Owen and Clare Caldwell, and Oliver Walker; brother and sister-in-law, Robert L. and Shirley Caldwell of Shadyside, OH; nephew and niece, Robert L. Caldwell and Leslie O'Grady; and many cousins. Family will receive friends 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, and 9:30 a.m. until Celebration of Life service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, where a reception will follow. Contributions may be made in James' memory to the Columbus Symphony (columbussymphony.com; 55 E. State St., Columbus, OH 43215) or a . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019