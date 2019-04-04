|
Cales Sr., James "Jim"
1943 - 2019
James "Jim" Dow Cales Sr., age 75, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Jim is predeceased by his parents Lawrence Dow Cales and Eula Lawson Cales Jones, sisters Eula Gale, Cindy and Emily, brother Randy. He is survived by his caretaker and former wife, Shirley Cales; children, Dawn Cales, James (Constance) Cales Jr., Jeff (Shari) Cales and Angela (Butch) Harvey; grandchildren, Megan, Dan, Kaitlyn, Josh, James III, Andy, Nicholas, Adam, Ashlyn, Christian James and Gideon; great-grandsons, Dayton James and Leeland. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Virginia, Ruby, Lyle "Squeak", Larry, Trish and Tommy; as well as many loving extended family, friends and neighbors. Jim worked for many years in the maintenance department for SOHIO and eventually retired from BP in 2002. After retirement Jim enjoyed collecting model cars, fishing, gardening and spending time with friends and family. Friends and family may visit Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 5-7 pm with a memorial service to directly follow at 7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
