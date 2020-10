Callahan, JamesJames Taggart Callahan of Columbus, the family gives notice that our beloved husband and father has passed away October 2nd, 2020, at the age of 65, peacefully at home and is now Home forever with Jesus. A Memorial Service is planned for 11 a.m., Monday, October 26th at Northwest Bible Church, 6639 Scioto-Darby Creek Road, Hilliard, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read James' full obituary notice.