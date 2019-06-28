|
|
Carpenter, James
1926 - 2019
James Carpenter, 92, passed away June 22, 2019. He was born Sept. 20, 1926 in Athens OH. His wife Eleanor, parents Guy and Rose Carpenter and sisters Louise, Clarice, Cledith, Catherine, Doris and Harriet preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Carol (Michael) Berry and Denise Carpenter MD of Indianapolis; and grandchildren, Jared (Valerie) Berry of Houston TX and Myra Berry. Jim was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He served in WWII as a seaman on the U.S.S. Birmingham surviving active combat in the Pacific. The family extends a special thanks to Dr Sarah Sams and Ohio Health Home Hospice. Family and Friends will gather Sunday, July 7, 3-5pm, Memorial Service at 5pm, O.R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel, 2990 Bethel Rd. Please bring a memory or story to share. Donations to Honor Flight Columbus, P.O. Box 12036, Columbus OH 43212 are requested.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019