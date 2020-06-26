Carr, James
1947 - 2020
James "Jim" Ashton Carr, 73, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after a battle with glioblastoma. Jim earned his B.S. from Ashland University in 1970. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division. Upon his honorable discharge, Jim began his banking career, which spanned 40 years, and earned his M.B.A. from Xavier University. He worked for several commercial banks, including Huntington, Associated Bank, United Bank, and Unity National Bank, in various executive leadership positions. For a majority of his career, he led the National Bank of North East in Erie County, PA as C.E.O. and President. Jim was an ardent believer in serving the communities where he worked and lived. He served on numerous boards of directors – both professional and civic – including the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, Mercyhurst University, Erie Metropolitan YMCA, Harborcreek Youth Services, and various chambers of commerce. He also was a past President of the Pickerington Local School District Board of Education. Helping and advising others brought Jim a lot of joy in life. Despite his professional commitments, Jim always made time for his family and friends. He was a staple at his children's many scholastic and athletic events, he made having dinner as a family a priority, and he spent hours catching up with friends who stopped by or called, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Jim is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Rita; son, Jay (Hannah) Carr; step-daughter, Deborah (Jay) Neisius; step-son, Patrick (Denise) Duckworth; grandchildren, Madison, Colton, and Morgan Neisius; brother, Jeffrey (Vicki) Carr; sister, Nancy (Mark) Wittaker; sister-in-law, Patricia Carr; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Carolsue Carr, and his brother John Carr. A visitation will be held 2:30-4p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at THE DWAYNE R SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, Ohio 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 4p.m. All Covid 19 guidelines are followed and masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the American Brain Tumor Association at https://give.abta.org/give/261975/#!/donation/checkout or to the Kobacker House at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving, in Jim's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
1947 - 2020
James "Jim" Ashton Carr, 73, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after a battle with glioblastoma. Jim earned his B.S. from Ashland University in 1970. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division. Upon his honorable discharge, Jim began his banking career, which spanned 40 years, and earned his M.B.A. from Xavier University. He worked for several commercial banks, including Huntington, Associated Bank, United Bank, and Unity National Bank, in various executive leadership positions. For a majority of his career, he led the National Bank of North East in Erie County, PA as C.E.O. and President. Jim was an ardent believer in serving the communities where he worked and lived. He served on numerous boards of directors – both professional and civic – including the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, Mercyhurst University, Erie Metropolitan YMCA, Harborcreek Youth Services, and various chambers of commerce. He also was a past President of the Pickerington Local School District Board of Education. Helping and advising others brought Jim a lot of joy in life. Despite his professional commitments, Jim always made time for his family and friends. He was a staple at his children's many scholastic and athletic events, he made having dinner as a family a priority, and he spent hours catching up with friends who stopped by or called, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Jim is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Rita; son, Jay (Hannah) Carr; step-daughter, Deborah (Jay) Neisius; step-son, Patrick (Denise) Duckworth; grandchildren, Madison, Colton, and Morgan Neisius; brother, Jeffrey (Vicki) Carr; sister, Nancy (Mark) Wittaker; sister-in-law, Patricia Carr; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Carolsue Carr, and his brother John Carr. A visitation will be held 2:30-4p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at THE DWAYNE R SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, Ohio 43147, where a funeral service will follow at 4p.m. All Covid 19 guidelines are followed and masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the American Brain Tumor Association at https://give.abta.org/give/261975/#!/donation/checkout or to the Kobacker House at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving, in Jim's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.