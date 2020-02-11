|
Carroll, James
1936 - 2020
James "Jim" P. Carroll Jr., 83, of Powell, Ohio, went to be with God in Heaven after 20 years of declining health. He was born to the late James and Irene Carroll, Sr. He is survived by wife, Alice Carroll; daughters, Rebecca and Laura; and brother, Mike, 74. James graduated from Ohio State University in 1957 with a BA in business administration. He worked for many years at Boeing and was a member of Worthington Christian Church. Friends and family will be received from 2-5PM with a brief prayer service to be held at 4PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Condolences may be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020