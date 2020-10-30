Carson III, James

James "Jim" Campbell Carson III, 89, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his son and daughter-in-law's home in Gahanna, OH. Jim was born November 5, 1930, in Rogersville, TN to the late James C. Carson II and Eula Miller. A graduate of Rogersville (TN) High School and the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Jim was a member of the newly formed Air Force ROTC unit. Upon completion of his degree, he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Jim served nearly six years on active duty flying F-86 Sabre and F-100 Super Sabre jet fighters. His selfless service in Europe during the height of the cold war in the 1950s included performing 'Zulu Alert' missions to counter Warsaw Pact/Soviet Union MiGs and 'Victor Alert' missions in which his aircraft was armed with 'special' weapons to deter and stop any invasion attempted by the Warsaw Pact/Soviet Union. Jim left the Air Force in 1958 with more than 1,000 flight hours to include 535 hours in the F-86. After the Air Force, Jim became a commercial airline pilot flying DC-3 planes for Capital Airlines. He flew commercially until reaching his mandatory retirement age for pilots in 1990. Jim finished as a Captain with United Airlines flying the Boeing 727 and logging close to 30,000 flight hours. In retirement, he liked to travel to Europe with various family members and visiting with family and friends. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Jim is survived by his loving former spouse, Susan; children, Chandra Carson, J. Christopher (Mary Katherine) Carson, Leah (Matt) Myers, Patrick Carson, Mike (Trudy) Carson; and three grandchildren, Caitlin and Caden Myers and Owen Carson; and his cousin, Bobby (Shelia) Mowl of Rogersville, TN. The family thank the people of Capital City Hospice for their care, kindness and concern in supporting Jim. Due to the COVID-19 situation no public funeral service will be conducted. Condolences may be sent to the Carson Family at 1005 Eastchester Dr., Gahanna, OH 43230.



