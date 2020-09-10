1/
James Carte, 93, passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born December 8, 1926. In addition to his parents, Arthur and Grace Carte, he was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Carte. Jim is survived by his daughters, Jean (Dan) Miller and Carolyn (Jock) Harris; grandchildren, Brent (Stephanie) Miller, Jenna Miller, Daniel Harris, and Kathryn Harris; special friends, Harry Gate and Midge Osborne. Jim's family will be having a Private Graveside Service at Blendon Central Cemetery where he will be interred. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or words of encouragement to the family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
