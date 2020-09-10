Carte, James "Jim"
1926 - 2020
James Carte, 93, passed away on September 9, 2020. He was born December 8, 1926. In addition to his parents, Arthur and Grace Carte, he was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Carte. Jim is survived by his daughters, Jean (Dan) Miller and Carolyn (Jock) Harris; grandchildren, Brent (Stephanie) Miller, Jenna Miller, Daniel Harris, and Kathryn Harris; special friends, Harry Gate and Midge Osborne. Jim's family will be having a Private Graveside Service at Blendon Central Cemetery where he will be interred. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a special memory or words of encouragement to the family.