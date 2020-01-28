|
Casto, James
1935 - 2020
James "Arnold" Casto, 84, of Westerville, died peacefully at his home on January 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. God and his extended family met him at heaven's gates. He was born the 11th child of fourteen children on September 13, 1935 to the late Wade and Bertha Casto in Given, West Virginia. He and Dimple "Dee" Slate, who survives him, were joined in marriage on March 8, 1954. God blessed them just shy of 66 years together. Arnold was an employee of York Temple Country Club for 40 years before retiring. After he retired, he continued his love of landscaping until his health declined. He is now tending God's gardens in heaven. Arnold was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Dimple "Dee" Casto; children, Vicky (Kerry) Baker of Michigan, Ronnie Casto of Johnstown and Kathy Casto (Mark Huffman) of Worthington; grandchildren, Courtney, Ashley, Cody, Daniel, Matthew, and grandson Ryan, who preceded him in death; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. The family will greet friends from 12-2pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington. Services will follow at 2pm. Burial will take place at Flint Cemetery immediately following the service. The family wishes to thank his nurses, Tara, Tierra and Que for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arnold's name may be made to a Hospice of your choice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020