Cherrington, James
1934 - 2020
James Ralph Cherrington, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1934 to the late Raymond and Anna (Smith) Cherrington in Jackson, Ohio. James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Thelma; sons, James, Kenneth (Marcia), Kevin (JoAnn); grandchildren, Ashley (Jonathon), Brittney (Houston), Christy, Dylan, Tyler, Jacob, Molly; and several great grandchildren; and brother, Raymond Cherrington. He was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Mellon. Please see full obituary at www.schoedinger.com and share a memory or send condolences to James family.
1934 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 20, 2020.