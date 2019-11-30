The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Christian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Christian


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
James Christian Obituary
Christian, James
1961 - 2019
James Christian, 58, of Columbus passed away on November 25th, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1961 to the late Robert and Betty (Hibbard) Christian. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4PM-7PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10AM, at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH, 43085. To view the complete obituary and to leave a special memory please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now