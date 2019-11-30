|
|
Christian, James
1961 - 2019
James Christian, 58, of Columbus passed away on November 25th, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1961 to the late Robert and Betty (Hibbard) Christian. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4PM-7PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10AM, at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH, 43085. To view the complete obituary and to leave a special memory please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019