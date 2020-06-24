James Church

Church, James
James "Jimmie" Lee Church, born February 22, 1986 in Columbus, OH went to be with the Lord unexpectedly at home June 9, 2020 in Deltona, FL. Jimmie grew up in Ashland, KY and graduated from Fairview High School in 2005. He attended KY Community and Technical College and worked for Westwood Hydro Pressure Cleaning for many years. Jimmie was loving, laid back and fiercely loyal especially to his mom and family. He loved people and would help anyone he could. He loved to play video games, listen to music, watch movies and fish. Preceded in death by father Daniel Church, paternal grandparents James and Marlyne Church and maternal grandparents Frank and Eileen Jones. Survived by mother, Donna Clere; stepfather, John Clere; sister, Frankie Clere; niece, Skylar Newman; Uncle Scott/Patty Church; Aunt Christina/Paul Dowler; Aunt Jami Church; many special cousins and close friends. Family will receive friends 1-1:30pm Saturday, June 27, 2020 at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY/DUBLIN CHAPEL, 9720 OH-161, Plain City, OH 43026; where memorial service will follow at 1:30pm with Pastor Dale George officiating. www.tiddfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.