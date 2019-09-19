Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Clark


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Clark Obituary
Clark, James
1956 - 2019
James E. Clark, 63, of Columbus, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. Born on January 12, 1956, Jim worked as a driver for Columbus City Schools and retired after 28 years of service. Jim will be remembered as a funny, caring, and ornery man who was always willing to lend a hand. He was an avid NASCAR fan and also enjoyed rooting for that team up north. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Jamie (Carey) Clark and Sheila (Jason Ebert) Clark; grandchildren, Brandon Clark and Darian Camp; great-granddaughter, Trinity Clark; mother, Bobbie-Jean Clark; brothers, Bill (Norma) Clark and Mike (Diane) Clark; numerous, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and good friends; and his beloved dog, Jersey. Jim was preceded in death by his father Charles Clark. Friends may visit from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now