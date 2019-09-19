|
Clark, James
1956 - 2019
James E. Clark, 63, of Columbus, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. Born on January 12, 1956, Jim worked as a driver for Columbus City Schools and retired after 28 years of service. Jim will be remembered as a funny, caring, and ornery man who was always willing to lend a hand. He was an avid NASCAR fan and also enjoyed rooting for that team up north. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Jamie (Carey) Clark and Sheila (Jason Ebert) Clark; grandchildren, Brandon Clark and Darian Camp; great-granddaughter, Trinity Clark; mother, Bobbie-Jean Clark; brothers, Bill (Norma) Clark and Mike (Diane) Clark; numerous, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and good friends; and his beloved dog, Jersey. Jim was preceded in death by his father Charles Clark. Friends may visit from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 22 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019